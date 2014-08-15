UltraTech Cement profit beats estimates; shares hit record high
India's largest cement producer UltraTech Cement reported a better-than-expected quarterly consolidated profit, sending its shares to a record high on Monday.
MUMBAI India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $319.35 billion as of Aug. 8, compared with $319.99 billion the week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.
Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement.
Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
MUMBAI India's top tuberculosis fighter said the government will expand access to Johnson & Johnson's breakthrough TB drug this year, but health experts warn much more needs to be done to eliminate the superbug by 2025.