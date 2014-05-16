A street side restaurant owner holds a bundle of rupee notes as he sits outside his restaurant in New Delhi November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India was likely buying dollars via state-run banks starting around 58.70 rupee levels after the rupee earlier hit its strongest against the dollar in 11 months, three traders said.

The rupee was trading at 58.87/88 per dollar by 11:45 a.m., off its session high of 58.62, its highest since June 19. The currency closed at 59.29/30 on Thursday.

The rupee gained after early counting showed the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies leading in 335 seats, way above the 272 seats required to win a majority in the lower house.

Traders however said dollar buying was sporadic and not as aggressive as in recent sessions.

The BSE Sensex was trading up 3.7 percent, after earlier rising as high as 6.15 percent.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anand Basu)