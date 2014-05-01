A worker sprays water over piles of coal as a bulldozer shifts coal at Mundra Port Coal Terminal in Gujarat April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI India's annual infrastructure sector output growth slowed to 2.5 percent in March, dragged down mainly by a contraction in production of crude oil, natural gas and fertilizers, government data showed on Wednesday.

The sector grew an annual 4.5 percent in February.

In the fiscal year that ended in March, the output grew an annual 2.6 percent compared with a 6.5 percent growth a year ago, the data showed.

The infrastructure sector, which comprises coal, crude oil, oil refining, natural gas, steel, cement, electricity and fertilisers, accounts for 37.9 percent of India's industrial output.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)