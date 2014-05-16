NEW DELHI British Prime Minister David Cameron called India's prime minister-elect Narendra Modi to congratulate him on election success after a landslide victory on Friday, the British embassy in New Delhi said.

The Bharatiya Janta Party, led by Modi, was headed for a majority in parliament, giving Modi the most decisive mandate for any leader since the 1984 assassination of prime minister Indira Gandhi propelled her son to office. Since 1989, India has been governed by coalitions.

(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; editing by Malini Menon)