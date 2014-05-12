Bicycles decorated with the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flags and an image of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for BJP, are parked inside the BJP headquarters in New Delhi May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

MUMBAI The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies are forecast to sweep to a parliamentary majority in the world's biggest-ever election, two exit polls showed on Monday.

Research group C-Voter predicted 289 seats for the National Democratic Alliance headed by the BJP, while another poll, by Cicero for the India Today group, showed the NDA hitting between 261 and 283 seats.

Other media organisations were due to post their results later on Monday.

A majority of 272 is needed to form a government, although that is often achieved with outside support from regional parties. Official results will be out on Friday.

Still, several national exit polls over-estimated the BJP's seat share in the last two general elections in 2004 and 2009. The ruling Congress party went on to form coalition governments on both occasions.

A. PRASANNA, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY DEALERSHIP LTD, MUMBAI

"I think exit polls in India need to be taken with a pinch of salt. However, looking at the tally, I expect the positive sentiment in equity market to continue on Tuesday. There could be a limited rally in bonds as most of the rally has already happened on expectations of a stable government.

NAVNEET MUNOT, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, SBI MUTUAL FUND, MUMBAI

"Although it has got discounted by some stretch, the announcements (on exit polls) will provide a boost to markets.

Volatility would be there, but broad uptrend remains intact. I think cyclicals, industrials, consumer discretionary, broadly sectors tied to domestic economy have been outperfoming."

J.K. JAIN, HEAD OF RESEARCH, KARVY STOCK BROKING LTD, MUMBAI

"At this juncture we can't rule out more support coming for the NDA from other smaller regional parties which has not taken a stance on supporting either NDA or UPA.

We expect Nifty .NSEI to open gap-up in tomorrow's trade and gain by 3-4 percent to around 7300 levels before the election results are announced.

Long term investors can wait for the actual election results and increase their exposure to equities significantly."

(Reporting by Mumbai markets team)