A man prepares to sign on a signature board with a picture of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), installed at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI Prime Minister Manmohan Singh called opposition leader Narendra Modi on Friday to congratulate him on the victory of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the country's election, Singh's office said in a Tweet.

Partial results from the election showed that Modi is set to succeed Singh, with his BJP and its allies ahead in counting for 339 of the 543 parliamentary seats at stake.

