Indian gold demand seen higher ahead of key festival
MUMBAI/BENGALURU Demand for gold in India was seen higher ahead of an auspicious day for gold purchases on Friday compared to last year, with lower prices also acting as a catalyst.
NEW DELHI Prime Minister Manmohan Singh called opposition leader Narendra Modi on Friday to congratulate him on the victory of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the country's election, Singh's office said in a Tweet.
Partial results from the election showed that Modi is set to succeed Singh, with his BJP and its allies ahead in counting for 339 of the 543 parliamentary seats at stake.
(Reporting by Krishna Das; Editing by John Chalmers)
SEOUL North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile on Saturday shortly after U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned that failure to curb Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes could lead to "catastrophic consequences".