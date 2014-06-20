NEW DELHI Water levels in India's main reservoirs were at 24 percent of their total storage capacity in the week ended June 19, at the same level as last year, government data showed on Friday.

The latest levels are higher than a 10-year average of 17 percent for the week, as the South Asian nation received good pre-monsoon showers despite a late onset of the four-month long monsoon season.

Water levels at reservoirs are important for hydro power, which account for about a quarter of India's generation capacity. They also provide water to irrigate winter crops such as wheat and rapeseed later in the year.

On Thursday, the monsoon rains covered half of India's landmass four days behind the usual schedule, failing to recover from the late onset that delayed sowing of summer crops.

