Nifty ends above 9,300 for first time
The NSE Nifty ended above the 9,300 level for the first time on Tuesday, helped by a string of strong quarterly results including from Reliance Industries Ltd and positive global cues.
NEW DELHI India will examine raising import tax on sugar to support local prices and help mills clear dues to cane growers, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Thursday.
"We have to keep farmers' interest in mind and have to ensure that sugar mills are in good financial health to clear 110 billion rupees ($1.85 billion) arrear to cane growers," he said after a meeting with some of his cabinet colleagues.
India, the world's second-biggest producer after Brazil, imposes a 15 percent tax on sugar imports.
Local mills have been demanding raising the duty to as much as 40 percent to help lift prices, which have been pressured by huge stocks.
($1 = 59.3450 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Krishna N Das)
The Nasdaq breached the 6,000 mark for the first time ever on Tuesday, spurred by a raft of strong corporate earnings and President Donald Trump's promise of a major tax reform plan.