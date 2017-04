Villagers greet Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto (R) after he voted during the presidential election, at Bojong Koneng polling station in Bogor July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

JAKARTA Indonesia's former special forces general Prabowo Subianto declared victory in the presidential election, an hour after his rival, Jakarta Governor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, made the same claim.

"(The quick counts) show that we, Prabowo-Hatta, have received the support and mandate from the people of Indonesia," Prabowo said at a political rally, referring to his running mate Hatta Rajasa.

(Reporting by Jakarta newsroom)