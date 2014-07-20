Outgoing Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono gestures as he delivers a speech during his visit at the presidential palace in Manila May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco/Files

JAKARTA Outgoing President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono urged Indonesians on Sunday to "safeguard the final chapter" of the country's presidential election, saying the July 9 vote was democratic and peaceful.

Yudhoyono made the comments at a meeting with presidential candidates Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Prabowo Subianto, who indicated earlier on Sunday they would not accept the official outcome of the hotly contested vote due to alleged cheating.

"I urge all the people of Indonesia to safeguard the final chapter of the election process," Yudhoyono said.

