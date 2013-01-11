* Lack of action could reopen CPI-linker debate

* Consultation may have cost UK taxpayers GBP1bn

By Helen Bartholomew

LONDON, Jan 11 (IFR) - UK inflation swaps bounced off their recent lows last week after the Office for National Statistics surprised the market with confirmation that it will not make changes to the retail prices index. Instead, the ONS will publish an alternative alongside, employing internationally-recognised methodology.

The decision goes against the advice of the Consumer Prices Advisory Committee, which pushed for a change in the calculation methodology to bring the index closer in line with international measures.

The decision was welcomed by market participants, but led some to vent frustration on a six-month consultation that has pushed LDI hedgers onto the sidelines and triggered a cheapening of inflation-linked bonds and swaps, which some believe may have cost UK taxpayers more than GBP1bn.

"The consultation has been a distraction, during which the DMO has been forced to sell bonds at a very cheap level, costing tax payers money," said Mark Button, head of inflation trading, EMEA at Nomura.

UK inflation expectations sank from 70bp over US measures to 20bp under early in the summer after the CPAC was announced, initially pricing in a full switch to the consumer prices index. Levels then stabilised flat to US, indicating a middle-ground that would see the RPI basket calculated using CPI methodology.

Although preparing for change, traders and investors were almost unanimous in their support of RPI in its current form, not least to avoid a potential legal battle that may have ensued if modifications were viewed as a material change to bonds referencing the benchmark.

"It appears the most pragmatic solution to preserve the credibility of the inflation linked market and the UK as a borrower is to leave RPI unchanged and acknowledge that it is a statistically flawed index," said Henry Skeoch, analyst at Barclays Research.

Amid the uncertainty, many investors took to the sidelines, forcing RPI swaps to cheapen dramatically over the second half of 2012, with 30-year maturities shedding 50bp.

"Over the preceding six months, we saw a lot of people step back from the market, running somewhat short positions or resisting buying altogether until a decision was made," said Christian Alibert, head of inflation trading at RBS.

"The ONS has taken the less risky stance by recognising issues in the RPI calculation and offering an alternative , but not going so far as to say how it should be used."

In addition to consideration of a complete shift to CPI, two midway options could have seen the RPI basket, which includes housing costs, recalculated using CPI methodology that employs geometric rather than arithmetic averaging.

The so-call 'formula effect' boosts RPI by as much as 90bp according to economists - something that traders don't believe is being fully reflected in inflation-linked bond issuance. However, that could change with the launch of RPIJ, which applies CPI methodology to the RPI basket, providing a clearer indication of the value that can be attributed to the averaging process.

"We're probably not going to see a market in RPIJ, but it is of some use in terms of seeing where the value really comes from," said Nomura's Button. "It might try to persuade people to pay more for RPI. The market probably doesn't pay the full benefit of the formula effect to the government, which in effect means that they are issuing cheap bonds."

The UK Treasury has confirmed that new issuance will continue to reference RPI, though the decision could reignite debate around alternative benchmarks.

"The interesting question is whether the UK revisits its previous decision not to commence CPI-linked issuance in the coming years. The risk of market fragmentation is a concern that hasn't gone away, but the decision to leave the RPI formula effect intact puts the debate back on the table," said Skeoch.

Inflation swaps jumped on the news. Five-year swaps were up 43bp on the day, while 30-year tenors jumped 27bp. Traders reported higher volumes, though it could be months before LDI hedgers return in force.

"It will take time for consultants and LDI to digest the decision, and the lead times for LDI to return is quite long - the main problem is that their trigger levels need to be adjusted and they need to re-evaluate whether 30-year break-evens at 330bp represent good value," said Nomura's Button.