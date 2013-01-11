* Lack of action could reopen CPI-linker debate
* Consultation may have cost UK taxpayers GBP1bn
By Helen Bartholomew
LONDON, Jan 11 (IFR) - UK inflation swaps bounced off their
recent lows last week after the Office for National Statistics
surprised the market with confirmation that it will not make
changes to the retail prices index. Instead, the ONS will
publish an alternative alongside, employing
internationally-recognised methodology.
The decision goes against the advice of the Consumer Prices
Advisory Committee, which pushed for a change in the calculation
methodology to bring the index closer in line with international
measures.
The decision was welcomed by market participants, but led
some to vent frustration on a six-month consultation that has
pushed LDI hedgers onto the sidelines and triggered a cheapening
of inflation-linked bonds and swaps, which some believe may have
cost UK taxpayers more than GBP1bn.
"The consultation has been a distraction, during which the
DMO has been forced to sell bonds at a very cheap level, costing
tax payers money," said Mark Button, head of inflation trading,
EMEA at Nomura.
UK inflation expectations sank from 70bp over US measures to
20bp under early in the summer after the CPAC was announced,
initially pricing in a full switch to the consumer prices index.
Levels then stabilised flat to US, indicating a middle-ground
that would see the RPI basket calculated using CPI methodology.
Although preparing for change, traders and investors were
almost unanimous in their support of RPI in its current form,
not least to avoid a potential legal battle that may have ensued
if modifications were viewed as a material change to bonds
referencing the benchmark.
"It appears the most pragmatic solution to preserve the
credibility of the inflation linked market and the UK as a
borrower is to leave RPI unchanged and acknowledge that it is a
statistically flawed index," said Henry Skeoch, analyst at
Barclays Research.
Amid the uncertainty, many investors took to the sidelines,
forcing RPI swaps to cheapen dramatically over the second half
of 2012, with 30-year maturities shedding 50bp.
"Over the preceding six months, we saw a lot of people step
back from the market, running somewhat short positions or
resisting buying altogether until a decision was made," said
Christian Alibert, head of inflation trading at RBS.
"The ONS has taken the less risky stance by recognising
issues in the RPI calculation and offering an alternative
, but not going so far as to say how it should be used."
In addition to consideration of a complete shift to CPI, two
midway options could have seen the RPI basket, which includes
housing costs, recalculated using CPI methodology that employs
geometric rather than arithmetic averaging.
The so-call 'formula effect' boosts RPI by as much as 90bp
according to economists - something that traders don't believe
is being fully reflected in inflation-linked bond issuance.
However, that could change with the launch of RPIJ, which
applies CPI methodology to the RPI basket, providing a clearer
indication of the value that can be attributed to the averaging
process.
"We're probably not going to see a market in RPIJ, but it is
of some use in terms of seeing where the value really comes
from," said Nomura's Button. "It might try to persuade people to
pay more for RPI. The market probably doesn't pay the full
benefit of the formula effect to the government, which in effect
means that they are issuing cheap bonds."
The UK Treasury has confirmed that new issuance will
continue to reference RPI, though the decision could reignite
debate around alternative benchmarks.
"The interesting question is whether the UK revisits its
previous decision not to commence CPI-linked issuance in the
coming years. The risk of market fragmentation is a concern that
hasn't gone away, but the decision to leave the RPI formula
effect intact puts the debate back on the table," said Skeoch.
Inflation swaps jumped on the news. Five-year swaps were up
43bp on the day, while 30-year tenors jumped 27bp. Traders
reported higher volumes, though it could be months before LDI
hedgers return in force.
"It will take time for consultants and LDI to digest the
decision, and the lead times for LDI to return is quite long -
the main problem is that their trigger levels need to be
adjusted and they need to re-evaluate whether 30-year
break-evens at 330bp represent good value," said Nomura's
Button.