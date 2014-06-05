Nifty ends above 9,300 for first time
The NSE Nifty ended above the 9,300 level for the first time on Tuesday, helped by a string of strong quarterly results including from Reliance Industries Ltd and positive global cues.
The list of top executives quitting Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) grew longer with the exit of Prasad Thrikutam on Thursday.
Thrikutam was in charge of strategic sales, marketing and alliances, and president Pravin Rao will take up his portfolio, an Infosys spokeswoman said.
Infosys has lost at least 11 senior managers over the past year or so, as India's second-largest IT services exporter looks for a new chief executive.
The last exit was of president and board member B.G. Srinivas, who quit on May 29.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Mark Potter)
The Nasdaq breached the 6,000 mark for the first time ever on Tuesday, spurred by a raft of strong corporate earnings and President Donald Trump's promise of a major tax reform plan.