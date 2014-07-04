(Adds Direct Line comments, background, share movement)
July 4 Insurers in the United Kingdom should be
banned from settling any whiplash injury damage claims without
first asking for a proper medical examination in order to limit
fraudulent claims, members of parliament said in a report on
Friday.
The government should also stop personal injury lawyers from
offering inducements such as cash or tablet computers meant to
encourage injured drivers to make claims, the report published
by the House of Commons transport committee, a cross-party team
of MPs, said. (bit.ly/VjQ1Yk)
The report is part of the government's effort to bring down
the cost of keeping vehicles on the road.
The report offers some respite to Britain's car insurance
industry, which has been grappling with the prospect of
potential government reforms that could push already dragging
motor premium rates down further.
"(We) believe this will result in a drop in the number of
false claims," a spokeswoman at Direct Line Insurance Group
, Britain's largest motor insurer, said.
"In addition to this proposal, we believe there needs to be
tighter timescales on making a minor injury claim and are
calling for a 90-day reporting period to defendants," she added.
According to data from the Association of British Insurers
(ABI), an insurance body whose members manage assets worth a
quarter of the British economy, fraudulent motor insurance
claims were the most expensive and common types of claims.
Fraudulent motor insurance claims spiked 34 percent in 2013,
the ABI said. (bit.ly/1pDFxMX)
Direct Line's London-listed shares rose to 283.6 pence,
their highest since October 2012, when the company was spun out
of RBS. Citi upgraded the stock to "buy", saying Direct Line had
the potential for competitive pricing advantages over its peers.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish, Karen Rebelo and Richa Naidu in
