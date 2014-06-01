A worker walks on an oil pipeline at Khurmala oilfield on the outskirts of the city of Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

ARBIL Iraq Iraq threatened on Sunday to take legal action against any buyer of oil exported via a new pipeline from the autonomous Kurdistan region to Turkey.

The first cargo of piped oil from Kurdistan left Turkish shores 10 days ago aboard the United Leadership tanker, despite objections from Baghdad, which has since filed for international arbitration against Ankara for facilitating the sale.

Iraq says its State Oil Marketing Organisation (SOMO) has exclusive rights to manage sales of crude from all the country, including Kurdistan.

"SOMO, on behalf of the Iraqi federal ministry of oil, is hereby warning all companies, individuals and bodies from buying the Iraqi crude oil cargo that is loaded on the vessel (United Leadership)," SOMO said in a statement signed by General Director Majid Alhilfi.

"The Iraqi federal ministry of oil and SOMO ... shall reserve the right to take all legal measures against any company, individual and/or body that bought or might consider buying the said cargo," it added.

After leaving Turkey's Ceyhan port, the United Leadership sailed through the Mediterranean and appeared to be heading in the direction of the United States, but on Friday reversed course, ship tracking data showed.

