Members of Iraqi security forces take positions during a patrol looking for militants of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) west of Kerbala June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed

BAGHDAD Militant group Islamic State's declaration of a caliphate in lands seized this month across Iraq and Syria is a message that the group has become a threat to all countries, Iraqi army spokesman Qassim Atta told Reuters on Monday.

"This declaration is a message by Islamic State not only to Iraq or Syria but to the region and the world. The message is that Islamic State has become a threat to all countries," he said.

"I believe all the countries, once they read the declaration will change their attitudes because it orders everybody to be loyal to it," he said.

(Reporting by Isra' al-Rubei'i; Editing by Alison Williams)