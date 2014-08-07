Armed British police arrest man with knives near May's office
LONDON Armed British police officers arrested a man carrying knives near Prime Minister Theresa May's office in London on Thursday on suspicion of preparing an act of terrorism.
BAGHDAD Iraq's National Alliance, a bloc compromising the biggest Shi'ite parties, is close to nominating a "nationally acceptable" figure to become prime minister, its spokesman said on Thursday, suggesting Nuri al-Maliki would fail to secure a third term.
Political deadlock over forming a new government since an inconclusive election in April has undermined efforts to confront Islamic State militants who pose the biggest threat to Iraq's security since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.
SKOPJE Macedonian police fired stun grenades on Thursday evening to disperse protesters outside the parliament and clear the way for the evacuation of lawmakers still in the building.