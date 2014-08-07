BAGHDAD Iraq's National Alliance, a bloc compromising the biggest Shi'ite parties, is close to nominating a "nationally acceptable" figure to become prime minister, its spokesman said on Thursday, suggesting Nuri al-Maliki would fail to secure a third term.

Political deadlock over forming a new government since an inconclusive election in April has undermined efforts to confront Islamic State militants who pose the biggest threat to Iraq's security since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.

