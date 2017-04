Members of the Kurdish security forces take part in clashes with militants from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Jalawla in the Diyala province June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

BAGHDAD Iraq Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki called on Wednesday for his country's tribes to renounce Sunni militants who have taken major cities in a week-long offensive.

"I call upon the tribes to renounce those who are killers and criminals who represent foreign agendas," he said in a televised speech.

