BAGHDAD A series of explosions killed 18 people at a Shi'ite political party's rally in Iraq on Friday, police and medical sources said.

The militant group, Asaib Ahl Haq (League of the Righteous) introduced its candidates for elections on April 30 at the rally in eastern Baghdad. Three bombs exploded in succession as people were leaving.

