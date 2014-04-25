BAGHDAD A series of explosions killed 18 people at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Iraq on Friday, police and medical sources said.

The militant group, Asaib Ahl Haq (League of the Righteous), introduced its candidates for elections on April 30 at the rally in eastern Baghdad. Three bombs exploded in succession as people were leaving, Reuters reporters at the scene said.

A roadside bomb blew up near the main gate, followed by a suicide car bomb after a few minutes and then a final explosion.

The group is accused by some Sunnis and Shiites of carrying out killings and driving families from their homes.

Its leader Sheik Qais Khazaali denies the allegations but says his movement defends Iraq against terrorism. Some of its fighters are in Syria defending the shrine of Sayyida Zainab in Damascus.

(Reporting By Raheem Salman, Editing by Ned Parker and Angus MacSwan)