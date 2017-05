Israeli security personnel secure the area where a shooting attack took place in the center of Tel Aviv June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner *** Local Caption *** December 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

JERUSALEM At least nine people were wounded on Wednesday in a shooting incident in central Tel Aviv and one person was in critical condition, with Israeli police describing the shooting as an apparent attack aimed against Israelis.

The incident occurred in an area of trendy cafes and restaurants very close to the central military headquarters and Defence Ministry compound.

The attack was the first following in lull after almost daily street attacks by Palestinians against Israelis which began in October and lasted several months.

