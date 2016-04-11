ROME The logistical network created by Vincenzo Crupi was useful for shifting more than just drugs, prosecutors allege. They say Crupi was also involved in an attempt to fence stolen Lindt chocolate worth millions of euros.

The consignment of Lindor Maxi Boule Latte – small chocolate balls in shiny red wrappers – was stolen from a transport hub near Lodi in Italy between April and August 2014. Investigators allege some 175 tonnes of chocolate worth about 5 million euros wholesale and 12 million euros retail was taken.

Moving that stash posed a huge logistical problem.

Crupi was approached by a Rome flower seller who had previously been convicted of drug trafficking, according to transcripts of conversations contained in court documents. The flower seller, police allege, was working for the chocolate thieves and believed Crupi's international network was ideal for offloading a portion of the chocolate balls.

When Dutch police raided Crupi's Fresh BV offices in March of last year, they found chocolate stored there, but did not let on that they suspected it had been stolen. In December, as a truck left Fresh BV carrying some 15 tonnes of the stolen chocolate, police stepped in.

A further 20 tonnes of chocolate were seized south of Rome, but not in Crupi's possession, according to court documents. Investigators also say refrigerated containers carrying 25 pallets of the stolen chocolate were sent to Canada, and an unknown amount was stored in Siderno, but these were not seized.

Giuseppe Belcastro, one of Crupi's lawyers, said his client denies having tried to sell stolen goods. The case is still under investigation and no trial has yet been sought.

Lindt & Sprungli, the maker of the chocolate balls, confirmed the theft when it happened, but had no comment on the continuing investigation.

(Editing by Simon Robinson and Richard Woods)