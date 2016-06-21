TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), along with junior coalition partner Komeito party, aims to win a combined majority of the 121 seats up for grabs in an upper house election set for July 10.

Abe is presenting the vote as a referendum on a delay to a planned sales tax increase, which most voters had opposed anyway, and on his "Abenomics" stimulus policies of bold monetary easing, flexible fiscal spending and reforms.

An upper house election is held every three years to choose half of the chamber's 242 members, who have a six-year term.

Here are some key seat numbers to watch.

RULING BLOC NEEDS 46 SEATS TO KEEP MAJORITY:

The LDP now holds 116 seats in the upper house, falling short of a majority, but together with the Komeito's 20 seats, the ruling bloc controls the chamber. If the LDP and Komeito together win 46 seats, they would keep their majority.

RULING BLOC NEEDS 61 TO HIT ABE'S PROFESSED TARGET

Abe has delayed a sales tax increase by 2-1/2 years, until October 2019, saying he aims to win more than half the seats in contention at the July election to gain a mandate for his decision. The LDP and Komeito now have 60 upper house lawmakers whose terms will expire in July.

LDP NEEDS 57 TO WIN SIMPLE MAJORITY ON ITS OWN

If the LDP won 57 seats or more, it would have a majority without coalition partner Komeito, affording Abe a more independent stance in making policy. The LDP now has 51 upper chamber seats whose occupants' terms are expiring. The LDP has not held a upper house majority on its own since 1989.

NEED 78 SEATS TO OPEN DOOR TO REVISE CONSTITUTION

Abe said in January the LDP wanted to win a combined two-thirds majority with Komeito and like-minded opposition parties to open the path to revising the U.S.-drafted, postwar pacifist constitution for the first time.

To do that, the ruling bloc, along with the reform-oriented Initiatives from Osaka party and another tiny conservative party, need a total of 78 seats, up from the 62 seats now held by their departing lawmakers.

Formal amendment of the constitution requires approval by two-thirds of both houses of parliament and a majority of voters in a public referendum. Abe's ruling bloc already has a two-thirds majority in the lower house.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Linda Sieg and Clarence Fernandez)