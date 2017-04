Wreckages of burnt cars are seen along the main road to Lamu from Mpeketoni after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga/Files

NAIROBI Kenyan police started an investigation after gunfire erupted in the coastal county of Lamu, where 65 people were killed in two attacks last month, officials and the Red Cross said on Sunday.

The Kenya National Disaster Operation Centre said on its Twitter feed that the gunfire had been at Hindi trading centre, situated 15 km (9 miles) from the town of Lamu, and close to the town of Mpeketoni, which was nearly destroyed in one of the attacks last month.

The Kenya Red Cross said it had dispatched its emergency teams to the area, situated north of the port of Mombasa, adding that the shooting had ceased. It said no casualties had been reported.

"Police (are) investigating the incident," the Red Cross said on its Twitter feed.

The Somali Islamist militant group al Shabaab, which has carried out a series of attacks in neighbouring Kenya, said earlier it had staged an attack on Saturday evening in the coastal area.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Lisa Shumaker)