NAIROBI At least four people were killed on Friday in two explosions in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, the country's National Disaster Operations Centre (NDOC) said.

"Two explosions reported. First blast was from a 14-seater matatu (minibus), second blast within Gikomba Market. Four fatalities," NDOC said on its official Twitter handle.

Kenya has been rocked by a series of blasts since September's deadly attack on a luxury shopping mall by Somali militants. It was not immediately clear who carried out Friday's attack.

(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Richard Lough; Editing by John Stonestreet)