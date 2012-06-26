U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin to bring up defense on Ottawa trip -U.S. official
WASHINGTON, June 8 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will raise the issue of defense spending during his trip to Ottawa on Friday, a senior U.S. Treasury official said.
LONDON, June 26 Qatar Petroleum plans to build a 500 megawatt (MW) combined heat and power (CHP) plant at its South Hook liquefied natural gas import terminal in Wales, Europe's biggest, it said in preliminary submissions to the UK's National Infrastructure Planning authority.
"The proposed CHP plant will have an installed capacity of up to 500 MW and produce sufficient electricity to both meet the existing LNG terminal's power needs and to export surplus electricity," Qatar Petroleum and project partners ExxonMobil and Total said in an environmental impact assessment report to the planning authority.
It expects to make a submit a formal application in first-quarter 2013, the authority said.
The plan includes the option to eventually export surplus power into the National Grid transmission system via a plug-in point at Pembroke Power Station.
Britain depends on Qatar for nearly all of the UK's LNG supplies via the South Hook terminal.
WASHINGTON, June 8 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will raise the issue of defense spending during his trip to Ottawa on Friday, a senior U.S. Treasury official said.
LONDON, June 8 The escalating diplomatic conflict between Qatar and several of its Middle East neighbours has roiled the liquefied natural gas trade, causing at least one tanker to change course and UK gas prices to spike.