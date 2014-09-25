Sept 25 UK Mail Group Plc said it now
expected a 1 percent drop in first-half reported revenue, hurt
by a decline in its mail business and weaker-than-expected
parcel volumes.
Revenue from mail business, which accounts for nearly half
of the company's total revenue, is expected to fall by about 6
percent in the six months ended Sept. 30, said the company,
which provides mail, parcels and logistic services.
However, overall financial performance for the half year is
expected to be broadly in line with its previous expectations,
UK Mail said.
The Berkshire, England-headquartered company had reported
first-half revenue of 243.4 million pounds ($397.4 million) last
year.
Average daily parcels volumes in the first half are expected
to rise by about 6 percent. However, the level of parcels volume
growth has continued to moderate compared to last year, the
company said.
(1 US dollar = 0.6125 British pound)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish and Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore;
Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)