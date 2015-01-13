(Adds analyst comments, background, share movement)
Jan 13 UK Mail Group Plc said its parcel
delivery business had been boosted after rival City Link stopped
operations last month, adding it had decided to pull the plug on
its ailing pallets unit.
Shares in UK Mail, which provides mail, parcels and logistic
services, jumped about 8 percent in thin volumes, making it one
of the top percentage gainers on the London Stock Exchange.
The company said it was not revising its full-year outlook
at this stage, until it had a better understanding of how
sustained the increased business from former City Link customers
would prove to be.
The collapse of City Link into administraion is reprieve for
delivery companies caught up in a price war in the overcrowded
parcel market.
UK Mail, which warned in September of lower-than-expected
parcel volumes and pricing pressures, said on Tuesday its
parcels business handled record volumes in the peak weeks
running up to Christmas.
This came as rivals such as Yodel and Royal Mail, struggled
to cope with the pre-Christmas rush, which was much busier than
many delivery firms had expected.
Yodel, whose customers include Amazon and Tesco Plc
, warned of delivery delays in mid-December and Royal
Mail, Britain's largest parcel delivery firm, was reported to
have stopped collections at one point.
"Whilst others have stumbled (Yodel/Hermes) or fallen by the
wayside (City Link), the group has had another successful
trading period in its parcels business," Investec Securities
analyst John Lawson said, as he upgraded his rating on UK Mail's
stock to "buy" from "add".
Citing stiff competition from firms such as United Parcel
Service Inc, TNT Express NV and Yodel, Royal
Mail Plc cut in July its revenue expectations for its
parcels unit.
UK Mail said the closure of its small pallets unit -- which
delivers pallet loads of goods -- would incur cash costs of
about 1 million pounds ($1.5 million), along with an asset
write-down of around 2 million pounds.
The unit, which has suffered from lower volumes, accounted
for about 5.3 percent of revenue and 2.3 percent of operating
profit in the year to March 31, 2014.
($1=0.6598 pounds)
