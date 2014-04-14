The signage at the main gate of The Walt Disney Co. is pictured in Burbank, California, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files

YouTube network Maker Studios said on Monday a majority of shareholders had approved its purchase by Walt Disney Co, making clear it was not for sale to Relativity Media, which made a surprise bid of up to $1.1 billion for the company.

Disney agreed to buy Maker on March 24 for $500 million in cash, a price that could rise to $950 million if Maker hits performance milestone.

"The agreement has been approved by Maker Studios’ Board of Directors and the majority of its shareholders and is expected to close in the next few weeks, subject to regulatory approval," Maker said in a statement on Monday.

Maker, founded in 2009, is one of the largest video production networks on Google Inc's YouTube. Maker targets the younger millennial generation, known for its appetite for online video.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das, Ronald Grover and Jonathan Oatis)