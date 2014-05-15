A policeman takes a nap beside a board written with messages for passengers onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 during a closed meeting held between Malaysian representatives and Chinese relatives of passengers on Flight MH370 at Lido Hotel in Beijing May 2,... REUTERS/Jason Lee

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia has agreed with China and Australia to re-examine all data related to missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 to better pinpoint its last location, the acting transport minister said on Thursday, as the hunt for the jet enters a new phase.

The three countries also agreed at a meeting in Canberra last week to undertake a survey to map the ocean floor and identify more deep-sea search vehicles to scour it, minister Hishammuddin Hussein told reporters in Kuala Lumpur.

"I have briefed the Malaysia cabinet yesterday on the outcome of the meeting and it has been deliberated. I now have the mandate to announce that the details of the transition phase have been approved by the Malaysian government," he said.

The Boeing 777 disappeared on March 8 along with its 239 passengers and crew during a scheduled service between Kuala Lumpur and Beijing, sparking the most expensive search in aviation history.

It is believed to have gone down in the Indian Ocean, off western Australia.

