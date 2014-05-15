Manchester United supporters wave flags outside the stadium before a soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England, May 22, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files

LONDON Failure to qualify for European soccer next season will cost Manchester United more than 30 million pounds ($50 million), the club said on Thursday, though it still had the financial muscle to boost its squad.

There was no word from the club, owned by the American Glazer family, on the identity of a new manager after the departure of David Moyes last month following a failed first season in charge.

United, English champions a record 20 times, are set to confirm Dutch national team coach Louis van Gaal as their new manager, according to media reports, after Moyes was ousted.

Speaking to financial analysts, Woodward said only that the club would make an announcement in "due course" on the new manager and remained active in the transfer market.

"Everyone at the club is working hard to ensure the team is back challenging for the title and trophies next season," Woodward said in a statement as the club released its latest financial results.

Woodward added that United had generated record revenue and profit in the three months to the end of March, despite the problems on the pitch. "This puts us in a healthy financial position to continue to invest in the squad," he said.

United have already been linked with a multi-million pound move for 18-year old Southampton full-back Luke Shaw, whose form this year has just earned him a callup to the England national squad for next month's soccer World Cup in Brazil, though the club on Thursday also made no comment on possible signings.

Revenue in the three months to March rose 26 percent to 115.5 million pounds ($194 million) and operating profit reached 40 million.

For the year as a whole, the club stuck to its forecast for revenue of between 420 and 430 million pounds and EBITDA (operating profit) of 128 to 133 million.

EUROPEAN PAIN

Moyes had been picked by his predecessor Alex Ferguson, who had become the most successful manager in British soccer in his 26 years in charge, but his performance fell short and the club faces heavy spending on new players in coming months to compete better next season.

United finished only seventh in the 20-team Premier League in 2013-14, a position which means they will miss out on European competition next season.

"We estimate that the isolated impact on fiscal year 2015's EBITDA from not qualifying for European football will be in the mid 30 millions of pounds," Woodward said.

The blow will be cushioned by a new shirt sponsorship deal that will involve players wearing the logo of General Motors' Chevrolet marque on their famous red shirts from the start of next season.

United are also facing a major decision on a new retail partner as their current contract with Nike expires next year. "We continue to have very good discussions with a number of parties," Woodward said of the talks. $1 = 0.5960 British Pounds)

(Editing by David Holmes)