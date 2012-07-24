LONDON Beleaguered hedge fund manager Man Group is staging a fresh assault on its costs in the first moves under new finance director Jonathan Sorrell to stem sliding sales and margins and an exodus by clients.

Man (EMG.L), whose share price has slumped by more than three-quarters since the start of 2011 on the back of outflows, said on Tuesday it would make $100 million (64.4 million pounds) of annual savings over the next 18 months, after calls from some analysts to cut deeper or faster.

"The steps we are taking today, by looking at costs, (means we are positioned for) possible protracted and continued unstable markets," said CEO Peter Clarke on a call to journalists.

"Yes, gross margin has come down but costs have come down," he added.

At 0714 GMT Man's shares were 10.9 percent higher at 76.7 pence.

Man also said on Tuesday that it had written down the value of fund manager GLG - a controversial $1.6 billion purchase it made in 2010 to reduce reliance on its flagship computer-driven fund AHL, by $91 million.

It also wrote down the value of its multi-manager business by $142 million.

The cost cuts, which bring savings since the GLG deal to $250 million, come as the former FTSE 100 company adjusts to selling fewer high-margin guaranteed products.

Clarke said the cuts would involve job losses and that some cuts would come in guaranteed products - highly-complex products with a fixed life that mix a range of different funds.

"The fact that guaranteed products are relatively high maintenance (means it) is a place where we can make savings," said Clarke. "We're not seeing a lot of demand."

The cuts are the latest step in a "fightback" signalled last month when Man replaced finance director Kevin Hayes with Jonathan Sorrell, son of WPP (WPP.L) chief Martin Sorrell.

Man, which has been losing client assets since the credit crisis apart from during the first six months of last year, said clients pulled out a net $1.4 billion over the three months to the end of June, roughly in line with analyst forecasts.

Total assets under management (AUM) fell to $52.7 billion from $59 billion at the end of March.

"The number to focus on is the precipitous fall in the AUM over the past 12 months. This highlights the problem that Man faces - during times of uncertainty funds flow out of the door regardless of fund performance," said Peel Hunt analyst Mark Williamson, who says the stock is "uninvestable".

(Reporting by Laurence Fletcher, editing by Sinead Cruise and David Cowell)