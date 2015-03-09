PARIS Activist funds are running out of patience with European companies which carry on building warchests with no clear spending strategy in place.

The funds - which take a stake in a firm before seeking governance, strategy or capital allocation changes - are insisting on higher payouts.

"Shareholders are getting increasingly frustrated with some management teams, pushing for change," said Joseph Oughourlian, CEO of London-based Amber Capital, which has $1.5 billion under management. "Managers can't just blame tough economic conditions any more."

Amber Capital, which sees boardroom reshuffles as a good way to boost the value of struggling companies, was instrumental in forcing a management shake-up at French cable maker Nexans last year, following two years of stock price underperformance versus its Italian rival Prysmian.

In mid-February, Nexans' new CEO promised more cost cuts as the group reported a narrower loss for 2014, boosting its shares by 13 percent. [ID:nL5N0VN0M2]

High-profile activist funds in Europe include GO Investment Partners, Cevian Capital, Elliott Associates and Knight Vinke.

Besides seeking boardroom and strategic changes to boost returns, funds are also urging share buybacks and bigger shareholder payouts from companies that have been slashing investments in a sluggish economy.

Data from Thomson Reuters shows euro zone companies are sitting on 1.4 trillion euros ($1.6 trillion) in cash and cash equivalents. Excluding banks, euro zone firms have a warchest of about 900 billion euros.

Volkswagen, Siemens, Airbus and Telefonica have some of the biggest cashpiles, data shows. Siemens is among those already running buyback programmes. After Airbus lifted its dividend last month, UBS analysts saw potential for it to pay out a further 4 to 5 billion euros to shareholders.

USE IT, OR RETURN IT

European firms are only starting to return cash to investors, following the United States where companies bought back $2 trillion of shares between 2009 and 2014.[ID:nL5N0W750Z]

"There's quite a lot of money on balance sheets in Europe. If companies are reluctant to put it to work, they risk seeing activists twisting their arm to launch buyback plans," said Riccardo Designori, equity analyst at Brown Editore, in Milan.

"There's also a huge potential for restructuring and mergers, and activist funds are starting to shake up things and accelerate the process."

Earlier this year, billionaire activist investor Bill Ackman told Bloomberg TV he considered investing in battered British retailer Tesco Plc. [ID:nL3N0UT49H]

Pressured by Sweden-based activist fund Cevian, German engineering firm Bilfinger last month announced a bigger-than-expected dividend and said it will sell its struggling offshore wind turbine unit, sending its shares up 10 percent. Bilfinger executives have said they have a constructive relationship with Cevian. [ID:nL6N0V72HZ]

"Activists like us work to increase the long-term competitiveness of companies," said Harlan Zimmerman, senior partner at Cevian, which has about 10 billion euros in assets under management.

The fragmentation of companies' shareholder base in the past 20 years has left many firms with an 'ownership vacuum' when it comes to strategic decisions and capital allocation, Zimmerman said. "Activists fill this vacuum," he said.

Major shareholders are also getting more vocal. BlackRock recently updated its guidelines for voting at shareholder meetings, suggesting it might withhold votes for the longest tenured directors if it finds corporate boards unresponsive to shareholder concerns. [ID:nL1N0W628J]

GREATER FIREPOWER

The chairman of ThyssenKrupp, which is 15 percent owned by Cevian, recently accused activist investors of being overly focused on the market price of their investments rather than in longer term values. [ID:nL5N0W10J4]

But assets managed by activist funds worldwide have surged six-fold in the last 10 years to $120 billion, according to Alternative Investment Management Association. [ID:nL4N0VY2RM]

"These funds have performed very well as an asset class, leading to increased capital inflows and greater firepower," said Pierre Hudry, Goldman Sachs's co-head of investment banking activities for France, Belgium and Luxemburg. He sees the funds increasing the pressure on European companies this year.

(Additional reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)