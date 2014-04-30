Cycle rickshaws move past a display of rupees at a roadside currency exchange stall in the old quarters of Delhi June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 60.36/37 after rising as high as 60.2650, a level last seen on April 21. The pair had closed at 60.42/43 per dollar on Tuesday.

The pair was off the day's lows tracking falls in local stocks and short-covering by banks amid caution before the U.S. Fed's policy meet outcome later in the day.

USD/INR seen in a 60.30 to 60.45 range until the end of the session.

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)