MUMBAI The BSE Sensex edged higher on Monday, recovering from a five-session losing streak as market heavyweights such as Reliance Industries recovered, although sentiment remained broadly weak ahead of the conclusion of elections later this month.

The benchmark BSE Sensex provisionally gained 0.18 percent to 22,445.12, while the broader Nifty ended 0.07 percent higher at 6,699.35.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) provisionally closed 1.76 percent higher after the energy conglomerate fell 4.21 percent in the five sessions until Friday.

