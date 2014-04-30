A man looks at an electronic board displaying Japan's Nikkei average (top C) and various countries' stock indices, as passers-by walk past outside a brokerage in Tokyo April 16, 2014. Japan's Nikkei share average surged on Wednesday after a better performance on Wall Street... REUTERS/Toru Hanai (JAPAN - Tags: BUSINESS) - RTR3LHT6

TOKYO Japanese shares pared much of their early gains in choppy trade on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan affirmed its existing policies, disappointing some speculators who had bet on the outside chance of a surprise easing.

The Nikkei ended up 0.1 percent at 14,304.11, after rising 0.9 percent earlier on the back of positive earnings guidance. It fell 3.5 percent this month, the fourth consecutive month of declines.

After the cash market closed, Nikkei futures fell 0.4 percent as the Bank of Japan maintained its bullish economic forecast, dampening speculation of a near-term monetary easing.

The broader Topix ended 0.2 percent up at 1,162.44, with trading volume exceeding the average of the past 20 sessions. The new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.2 percent to 10,588.03.

(Editing by Chris Gallagher)