Peugeot returns to India through CK Birla venture - Les Echos
PARIS French carmaker PSA Group will announce a return to India this week through a manufacturing venture with New Delhi-based CK Birla Group, Les Echos reported on Monday.
TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average tumbled 2.9 percent to a three-week low on Wednesday, posting its biggest daily drop since mid-March, as a stronger yen dragged down exporters and concerns about Ukraine curbed investors' risk appetites.
The Nikkei closed down 424.06 points to 14,033.45, its lowest closing level since April 15.
The broader Topix fell 2.6 percent to 1,152.01, with 2.1 billion shares changing hands, the largest volume since April 11.
The new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 2.5 percent to 10,478.07.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)
PARIS French carmaker PSA Group will announce a return to India this week through a manufacturing venture with New Delhi-based CK Birla Group, Les Echos reported on Monday.
ZURICH Swiss Re has obtained regulatory approval to open a branch in India, the world's second largest reinsurer said on Monday, part of the Swiss company's growth aspirations in the world's second most populous country.
MUMBAI Cotton supplies in Indian spot markets fell 15.9 percent from a year earlier to 10.8 million bales between October and December as government's move to scrap high-value currency notes disrupted trading, a leading trade body said on Monday.