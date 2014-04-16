LONDON Global oil prices edged up toward $110 a barrel on Wednesday, shaking off slower economic growth figures in China and a potential resumption in Libyan exports as tensions mounted in Ukraine.

Six armoured personnel carriers entered an eastern Ukrainian town on Wednesday carrying the Russian and separatist flags a day after Ukrainian forces launched a special operation against separatist militia in the Russian-speaking east.

The standoff raised concerns of an escalation after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of the risk of civil war.

Brent crude for June delivery reversed early losses to trade up 43 cents at $109.79 by 0915 GMT, its highest level since March 4. The May contract expired on Tuesday.

U.S. crude for May delivery rose more than $1 and was trading up 85 cents at $104.60 a barrel at 0919 GMT.

Brent's premium to U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude narrowed on Wednesday but remains at its widest in two weeks with the risk premium for the international benchmark growing as tensions escalate in Ukraine.

"The major factor ... in the spread of Brent over West Texas appears to be the Ukrainian situation still," said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.

On Tuesday, the European Union scrambled for solutions to break its dependence on Russian gas and help supply Ukraine. Russia supplies 30 percent of Europe's gas needs.

Fresh evidence of slowing economic growth in China, the world's second-largest economy and oil consumer, had put pressure on oil prices during the Asian trading day.

China said its gross domestic product grew 7.4 percent in the first quarter, the slowest pace in 18 months but slightly ahead of market forecasts of a 7.3 percent rise.

"It's not necessarily a negative for oil but it's not providing the support that was anticipated," McCarthy said.

A slowing economy dampened energy use in China as its implied oil demand fell 0.6 percent to 9.96 million barrels per day in the first quarter, forcing refiners to scale back crude runs and raise exports to trim high fuel stocks.

In Libya, the National Oil Corp (NOC) is due to export its first cargo from the reopened Hariga port this week after a deal to end months of closures at its main oil terminals.

Zueitina, the other port due to reopen, is still not under government control, however.

Investors were also awaiting weekly oil inventory data from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration due on Wednesday. [EIA/S]

Data from industry group American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday showed that U.S. crude inventories rose 7.6 million barrels in the week to April 11, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 2.3 million. [API/S]

(Additional reporting by Florence Tan; editing by Jason Neely)