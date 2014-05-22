Gold bars are stacked at a safe deposit room of the ProAurum gold house in Munich March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/Files

LONDON The price of gold rose on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated no intention to raise interest rates soon, but a drop in holdings of the top bullion-backed fund to a five-year low kept gains in check.

Minutes of the Federal Reserve's late April meeting released on Wednesday showed policymakers had discussed exit strategies from its ultra-loose monetary policy. But they also made clear the Fed was not ready to 'normalise' policy or raise interest rates anytime soon, reassuring investors.

Increased central bank liquidity and a low interest rate environment were important factors leading to gains in gold in previous years.

Spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $1,297.60 an ounce by 1201 GMT, after closing between $1,291 and $1,296 for the past five trading sessions. U.S. gold futures rose 0.8 percent to $1,297.80 an ounce.

Investors were also looking to U.S. data due later in the day and to parliamentary election in the European Union as developments that could lead gold to a break from its narrow trading band of the last few sessions, with prices unable to close above $1,300 or below $1,290 an ounce.

"The trading range for the month so far in percentage terms is the narrowest for ... years because of lack of investor interest," Saxo Bank head of commodity strategy Ole Hansen said.

"Obviously we have the European elections, and if we have some euro weakness on Monday, that could potentially take us down through support at $1,280."

The first polls for EU MPs since the bloc's debt crisis were taking place on Thursday, and an expected rise in support for eurosceptic parties threatened to destabilise some governments or sway them to delay painful economic reforms.

FUND OUTFLOWS

Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed, exchange-traded fund, fell 3.3 tonnes to 776.89 tonnes on Wednesday, the lowest since December 2008. The outflow was the biggest since April 30.

The fund is considered a good measure of investor sentiment and can influence prices due to the size of its holdings.

In the physical markets, India's central bank eased tough gold import rules on Wednesday by allowing seven more private agencies to ship the metal, a move that industry officials say could increase supplies and reduce premiums in the peak wedding season.

India is the second-biggest gold buyer after China.

Among other precious metals, platinum added to gains on supply fears as strikes in major producer South Africa dragged on for a 17th week. It rose 1.1 percent to $1,481.00 an ounce, below a two-month high of $1,483.50 hit last week.

Palladium rose 0.8 percent to $830.10 an ounce after climbing to a 2-1/2-year high in earlier trade.

Spot silver rose 0.7 percent to $19.52 an ounce.

