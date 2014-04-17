ISTANBUL Turkey's lira firmed on Thursday after the central bank dismissed speculation that two senior policymakers would resign and on comments from the U.S. Fed that its monetary stimulus would continue for some time.

Turkish central bank governor Erdem Basci painted an upbeat picture at the bank's annual general assembly, saying he saw no need to lower a 4 percent growth target for this year and forecasting that inflation would peak in May.

He also dismissed rumours on Twitter that two of the bank's deputy governors may resign.

By 1441 GMT the lira had firmed to 2.1229 to the dollar from 2.1355 late on Wednesday, while the 10-year benchmark bond yield closed down at 10.05 percent from 10.08 percent at Wednesday's close.

Volumes were low ahead of the Easter holiday weekend in much of Europe and Turkish assets moved in line with emerging peers, bolstered by U.S. Fed chair Janet Yellen's comments that the Fed would deliver stimulus for some time to come.

That provided an across-the-board boost to emerging assets which have suffered from the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates and Treasury yields.

The Istanbul stock market closed up 1.61 percent at 73,561.79 points, outperforming the emerging markets index which was up 0.44 percent.

(Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)