Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK U.S. stocks fell broadly on Tuesday, with AIG (AIG.N) weighing on financial shares after disappointing earnings while as a slide in Twitter (TWTR.N) took down names in the technology and Internet space.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 128.76 points, or 0.78 percent, at 16,401.79. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 16.83 points, or 0.89 percent, at 1,867.83. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 57.30 points, or 1.38 percent, at 4,080.76.

(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)