Peugeot returns to India through CK Birla venture - Les Echos
PARIS French carmaker PSA Group will announce a return to India this week through a manufacturing venture with New Delhi-based CK Birla Group, Les Echos reported on Monday.
NEW YORK U.S. stocks mostly rose on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve signalled it will continue to support the economy, but the Nasdaq fell for a second session on weakness in Internet names.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 117.52 points, or 0.72 percent, to end unofficially at 16,518.54. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 10.53 points, or 0.56 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,878.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 13.09 points, or 0.32 percent, to close unofficially at 4,067.67.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)
ZURICH Swiss Re has obtained regulatory approval to open a branch in India, the world's second largest reinsurer said on Monday, part of the Swiss company's growth aspirations in the world's second most populous country.
MUMBAI Cotton supplies in Indian spot markets fell 15.9 percent from a year earlier to 10.8 million bales between October and December as government's move to scrap high-value currency notes disrupted trading, a leading trade body said on Monday.