NEW YORK U.S. stocks mostly fell on Thursday with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closing lower, led by losses in the energy and utility sectors.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI rose 32.63 points or 0.2 percent, to close at 16,551.17, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 2.55 points or 0.14 percent, to 1,875.66 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 16.177 points or 0.4 percent, to finish at 4,051.496.

