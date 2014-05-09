Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK The Dow ended at a record high on Friday, boosted by shares of IBM (IBM.N), while a rebound in high-growth momentum names helped the broader market.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI rose 32.37 points or 0.2 percent, to end unofficially at 16,583.34. The S&P 500 .SPX gained 2.85 points or 0.15 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,878.48. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 20.374 points or 0.50 percent, to 4,071.869.

For the week, the Dow rose 0.4 percent, while the S&P 500 fell 0.1 percent and the Nasdaq lost 1.3 percent.

(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal)