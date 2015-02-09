Bank of France warns of phishing attempts using its name
PARIS France's central bank on Tuesday said there had been an increase in phishing attempts using its name and logo and email addresses purporting to be Bank of France ones.
Microsoft and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd have ended their contract dispute over patents, though terms of the settlement are confidential, Microsoft said in a statement on Monday.
Microsoft sued Samsung last year in a federal court in New York, accusing Samsung of breaching a collaboration agreement by initially refusing to make royalty payments after the U.S. company announced its intention to acquire Nokia's handset business in September 2013.
(Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
PARIS France's central bank on Tuesday said there had been an increase in phishing attempts using its name and logo and email addresses purporting to be Bank of France ones.
WASHINGTON/TORONTO U.S. intelligence officials told a Congressional committee on Thursday they are reviewing government use of software from Russia's Kaspersky Lab as senators raised concerns that Moscow might use the product to attack American computer networks.