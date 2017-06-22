Maharashtra to waive $5.27 billion in farm debts
MUMBAI Maharashtra, home to the country's financial capital Mumbai, will waive $5.27 billion of farm loans, the latest state to offer relief to farmers reeling from losses caused by bad weather.
WASHINGTON A senior U.S. general in Iraq called Islamic State militants' destruction of the Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul and its famous leaning minaret "a crime against the people of Mosul and all of Iraq."
"The responsibility of this devastation is laid firmly at the doorstep of ISIS," Army Major General Joseph Martin, who leads the U.S.-led coalition's combined joint forces land component, using an acronym for Islamic State.
MAO COUNTY, China Rescue workers in China pulled more bodies out of piles of rock and mud on Sunday as they searched for more than 100 people still missing a day after a landslide buried a mountain village, with hopes fading of finding survivors.