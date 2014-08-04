A Palestinian woman walks past buildings destroyed by what police said were Israeli air strikes and shelling in the town of Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

LONDON Britain is "urgently" investigating reports that a British national was killed in Gaza over the weekend, a spokesman for the British government said on Monday.

Britain sought to establish the man's fate as a brief Israeli truce to allow aid to reach Palestinians ended amid accusations of strikes by both sides, while Jerusalem was rocked by two attacks that appeared to be a backlash against the war in Gaza. [ID:nL6N0Q91CL]

Citing friends of the man, British media reported that an aid worker from Rochdale in northern England had been killed on Sunday during an Israeli strike on Rafah while he was delivering supplies for a hospital.

"We are aware of the reports of the death of a British national in Rafah and are urgently looking into them," a spokesman for the Foreign Office said.

Rafah, a Palestinian city in the southern Gaza Strip, has been the focus of intense military activity after Israel said three of its soldiers were killed in a Hamas ambush there last Friday. Hamas disputes the details of the incident.

Ten people were killed in Rafah on Sunday after a U.N.-run school in the city was hit in what Gaza officials said was an Israeli air strike.

The Jewish state said it was investigating the incident and that it might have been linked to an attempt by the military to kill Islamic Jihad gunmen as they drove nearby.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew Osborn)