Armed British police arrest man with knives near May's office
LONDON Armed British police officers arrested a man carrying knives near Prime Minister Theresa May's office in London on Thursday on suspicion of preparing an act of terrorism.
JERUSALEM The month-long Gaza war cost Israel's economy some $1.44 billion, its central bank governor Karnit Flug said on Thursday, citing interim assessments.
"The assessment is that it can reach up to around 0.5 percent of GDP, which is up to 5 billion shekels," Flug told Israel's Channel Ten television.
($1= 3.47 shekels)
SKOPJE Macedonian police fired stun grenades on Thursday evening to disperse protesters outside the parliament and clear the way for the evacuation of lawmakers still in the building.