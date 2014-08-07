JERUSALEM The month-long Gaza war cost Israel's economy some $1.44 billion, its central bank governor Karnit Flug said on Thursday, citing interim assessments.

"The assessment is that it can reach up to around 0.5 percent of GDP, which is up to 5 billion shekels," Flug told Israel's Channel Ten television.

($1= 3.47 shekels)

