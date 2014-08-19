JERUSALEM A rocket fired from Gaza struck as far as the Tel Aviv area on Tuesday, the Israeli military said, in the deepest rocket attack since a truce calmed fighting about 10 days ago.

Hamas's armed wing claimed responsibility for the rocket, which Israel said landed in an open area, causing no casualties. It was fired after Israel's first lethal air strike since the breakdown of a truce earlier in the day that killed three people and wounded 40.

