Palestinians mourn next to the grave of a relative, who medics said was killed during the Israeli offensive, on the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr at a cemetery in Beit Lahiyah in the northern Gaza Strip July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

JERUSALEM An Israeli halt of fire in the Gaza Strip is "unlimited," a military source said on Monday, as fighting with Palestinian militants abated.

"The halt of fire is defined as unlimited, and we continue to tackle the tunnels," the source said, referring to a network of underground passages Israel says are used by Hamas gunmen to attack Israelis and store weapons.

