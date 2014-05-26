Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain drives his car on his way to take the second place in the Monaco Grand Prix in Monaco May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MONACO Team by team analysis of Sunday's Monaco Formula One Grand Prix (round six of the season, teams listed in championship order):

MERCEDES (Nico Rosberg 1, Lewis Hamilton 2)

Mercedes sixth win in six races and fifth successive one-two finish. The team have started every race this season on pole. Rosberg's second Monaco win in a row, both from pole, and he led every lap like last year. The German now has five career wins in F1 and retook the overall lead from Hamilton. Mercedes have led every lap of every race this year.

RED BULL (Daniel Ricciardo 3, Sebastian Vettel retired)

Ricciardo's second F1 podium and first in Monaco sent him above Vettel in the standings. He had started third. Quadruple champion Vettel, in his 100th race for Red Bull, retired after eight laps with a turbo failure.

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 4, Kimi Raikkonen 12)

Alonso stayed third in the standings while Ferrari scored points for a 73rd race in a row. Raikkonen moved up to third at the start but was then hit by Chilton's Marussia during a safety car period and picked up a puncture. Later on he tangled with Magnussen at Mirabeau.

FORCE INDIA (Nico Hulkenberg 5, Sergio Perez retired)

Perez brought out the first safety car when he made contact with Jenson Button and crashed at turn five on the opening lap. Hulkenberg, starting on the soft tyres, struggled for grip late on but moved ahead of Vettel in the standings.

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 6, Kevin Magnussen 10)

McLaren ended a run of three races without a point with both drivers scoring but still fell further behind the leading teams. Button started 12th and escaped the tangle with Perez unscathed. Magnussen jumped to seventh at the start but the brush with Raikkonen cost him.

WILLIAMS (Felipe Massa 7, Valtteri Bottas retired)

Bottas retired on lap 50 (of 78) with a power unit problem. Massa made the strategy work for him after starting 16th and using the supersoft tyre for 45 laps at the outset.

LOTUS (Romain Grosjean 8, Pastor Maldonado did not start)

Grosjean was the highest-placed two-stopper and did the last 50 laps on a single set of supersoft tyres. The Frenchman was hit from behind on the opening lap and had to pit after damaging a wheel rim. Maldonado suffered a fuel supply problem and was unable to start the formation lap.

TORO ROSSO (Jean-Eric Vergne and Daniil Kvyat retired)

Vergne was handed a drive-through penalty for an unsafe release into the path of Magnussen. He then retired with an exhaust problem - the same as Kvyat experienced in his first race in Monaco.

MARUSSIA (Jules Bianchi 9, Max Chilton 14)

Marussia scored their first points since they entered Formula One in 2010. Bianchi, from nearby Nice, started at the back of the grid and was handed two stop/go penalties - the last of which demoted him from eighth at the finish.

SAUBER (Esteban Gutierrez and Adrian Sutil retired)

Sutil crashed at the tunnel exit, bringing out the second safety car. Gutierrez spun into the barriers at Rascasse. Sauber have yet to score a point this year.

CATERHAM (Marcus Ericsson 11, Kamui Kobayashi 13)

Still no points for Caterham despite an 11th place which equalled their best ever finish.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)